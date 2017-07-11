Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Sitcom 'Odd Mom Out' back for season 3; NY's rich, watch out

FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Jill Kargman attends the Fourth Annual Turtle Ball in New York. Kargman, creator and star of Bravo's
FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Jill Kargman attends the Fourth Annual Turtle Ball in New York. Kargman, creator and star of Bravo's "Odd Mom Out," returns Wednesday for a third season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Sitcom 'Odd Mom Out' back for season 3; NY's rich, watch out
This image released by Bravo shows Jill Kargman in a scene from 'Odd Mom Out,' returning Wednesday for a third season.

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES —

Jill Kargman knows what it's like to be an ill-fitting peg, an experience she brings to comedic life in Bravo's "Odd Mom Out."

Her sitcom lampoons snooty New Yorkers whose parenting skills are not enhanced by their wealth. Their lives contrast with that of the comfortably off but un-posh Jill Weber, played by Kargman.

The fictional Jill is a married mother of three, as is the real-life one, and they're equally funny and sharp in their ability to observe and cope with life's challenges.

Kargman says it wasn't always so. She's brash in her 40s, the writer says, but was an insecure mom in her 20s.

"Odd Mom Out," which she created, returns for its third season at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Bravo. Episode one is online at BravoTV.com.

