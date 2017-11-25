Scott Barbour/Getty Images

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: Sir Richard Branson looks on as he launches Virgin Australia's inaugural Melbourne to Hong flights on July 5, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sir Richard Branson has released a statement addressing the claim made by one of Joss Stone's backup singers that the billionaire made sexually inappropriate contact at a 2010 party on Necker Island.

Antonia Jenae, 44, claims as Branson was saying goodbye, he placed his head in her cleavage and made motorboat noises, The Telegraph reported.

Branson, 67, said in a statement that he has "no recollection" of the incident and apologizes if anyone was offended or made to feel uncomfortable. Virgin Management said no one else recalled the incident at the party, and Joss Stone's father also issued a statement in support of Branson, The Telegraph reported.

The Sun claims in its reporting that Stone remembers the incident, but the singer has not gone on record to support that claim.

Jenae said she was speaking out now because of the Hollywood sex scandal. She recounted the incident in an Oct. 16 Facebook post, as part of the #MeToo campaign.