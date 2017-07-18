Singer Zac Brown visits teen in Philadelphia hospital

FILE - In a Tuesday, May 16, 2017 file photo, Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Brown on Sunday, July 16, 2017 visited 17-year-old Thomas Schoettle in a hospital, who missed the band’s latest Philadelphia concert after he was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Schoettle hit his head and injured his neck after diving into a pool. He missed Brown’s concert on Saturday, July 15, so Brown flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern and visited him Sunday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press