Posted: July 18, 2017

Singer Zac Brown visits teen in Philadelphia hospital

FILE - In a Tuesday, May 16, 2017 file photo, Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Brown on Sunday, July 16, 2017 visited 17-year-old Thomas Schoettle in a hospital, who missed the band’s latest Philadelphia concert after he was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Schoettle hit his head and injured his neck after diving into a pool. He missed Brown’s concert on Saturday, July 15, so Brown flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern and visited him Sunday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA —

Singer Zac Brown has visited a teenager in a hospital who missed the band's latest Philadelphia concert after he was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident.

Seventeen-year-old Thomas Schoettle (SHET'-tel) hit his head and injured his neck last month after diving into the pool. He missed Brown's concert Saturday, so Brown flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern and visited him Sunday.

Brown autographed several items for Schoettle, visited with hospital staff and gave Schoettle tickets to next year's show.

Schoettle said there was "no singing, we just talked."

Brown had heard about Schoettle's accident and him missing the concert from a Facebook post from a friend of the teen's family.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
