Posted: September 02, 2017

Singer Tom Jones postpones US tour due to medical issues

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, singer Tom Jones participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his new album,
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, singer Tom Jones participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his new album, "Long Lost Suitcase", at AOL Studios in New York. Jones has postponed his planned U.S. tour because of health issues. He said on Twitter Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, that his fall tour will be delayed "following medical advice," without providing further details about why the decision was made. The 77-year-old singer had been expected to begin a lengthy U.S. tour in Pennsylvania on Sept. 6. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Singer Tom Jones has postponed his planned U.S. tour because of health issues.

He said on Twitter Saturday that his fall tour will be delayed "following medical advice," without providing further details about why the decision was made.

The 77-year-old singer had been expected to begin a lengthy U.S. tour in Pennsylvania on Sept. 6.

Instead, the tour will take place in May and June next year.

Jones sent his "sincere apologies" to U.S. fans planning to attend the shows.

The Welsh crooner has enjoyed a long career that began with a string of hits in the 1960s including "It's Not Unusual." He received a knighthood in 2006.

