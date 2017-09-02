Singer Tom Jones postpones US tour due to medical issues

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, singer Tom Jones participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his new album, "Long Lost Suitcase", at AOL Studios in New York. Jones has postponed his planned U.S. tour because of health issues. He said on Twitter Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, that his fall tour will be delayed "following medical advice," without providing further details about why the decision was made. The 77-year-old singer had been expected to begin a lengthy U.S. tour in Pennsylvania on Sept. 6. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press