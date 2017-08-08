Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in motel

FILE - This is Oct. 5, 2014, file photo of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. O'Connor emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video posted on Aug. 3, 2017. A follow-up Facebook said to be made on O’Connor’s behalf late Monday said the singer was OK. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

The Associated Press

Sinead O'Connor has emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video.

The 50-year-old Irish singer says in the video posted Thursday that she was staying alive for the sake of others and if it were up to her, she'd "be gone."

O'Connor said she was living in a New Jersey motel and later posted the address of a Travelodge in South Hackensack. South Hackensack Police Capt. Robert Kaiser says officers conducted a welfare check, but O'Connor wasn't in her room at the time. He says she is no longer staying there and police don't know where she is currently living.

A follow-up Facebook post said to be made on O'Connor's behalf late Monday said the singer was OK.