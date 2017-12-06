Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 06, 2017

'Silence breakers' named Time Person of the Year 2017

Comments
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Related

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“The silence breakers” have been named Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year.

>> PHOTOS: TIME's Person of the Year since 1998

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Time announces Person of the Year finalists

>> Click here or scroll down for more

>> Read more trending news 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation