Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Stephen Colbert attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Showtime announced that Colbert will executive produce a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House. The 10 half-hour series, which Showtime calls a workplace comedy, will premiere in the fall. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press