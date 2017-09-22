Showtime making series of Clinton-Patterson thriller

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Showtime has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller "The President is Missing" into a television series. The network announced the deal on Friday, Sept. 22, months away from the book's publication next June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this file photo combo, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears at a political event at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa., on April 12, 2012, and author James Patterson appears at a photo session in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. On Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, Showtime announced it has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and Patterson's upcoming novel 'The President is Missing' into a television series.

The Associated Press