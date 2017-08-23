Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

Showtime to air rare Prince music film, 'Sign O' the Times'

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami.
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A rare Prince music film, "Sign O' the Times," will air on Showtime beginning Sept. 16. The film was created as an in-theater companion to his 1987 double album of the same name. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Showtime to air rare Prince music film, 'Sign O' the Times'
FILE - In this May 14, 1987 file photo, American singer Prince performs during his Sign of the Times Tour in West Berlin, Germany. A rare Prince music film, 'Sign O' the Times,' will air on Showtime beginning Sept. 16.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

A rare Prince music film, "Sign O' the Times," will air on Showtime beginning Sept. 16.

Directed by Prince himself, the film was created as an in-theater companion to his 1987 double album of the same name. The movie features performances and other scenes shot mostly at his Minneapolis studio complex, Paisley Park, with some tour footage from concerts in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The 84-minute film captures Prince at a critical period, just after he disbanded his band, The Revolution, but it didn't perform well in U.S. theaters and his vision of a true live concert documentary was dashed by poor sound quality.

Some critics have hailed "Sign O' the Times" as one of the best concert films ever made.

