'Sherlock' season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the British Academy Television Awards 2015 Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in central London. The producers of the television series “Sherlock” implored fans to avoid sharing spoilers about the season finale after a Russian version of the episode leaked online on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016, one day before it was scheduled to air. The show stars Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press