Posted: January 14, 2017

'Sherlock' season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the British Academy Television Awards 2015 Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in central London. The producers of the television series “Sherlock” implored fans to avoid sharing spoilers about the season finale after a Russian version of the episode leaked online on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016, one day before it was scheduled to air. The show stars Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the British Academy Television Awards 2015 Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in central London. The producers of the television series "Sherlock" implored fans to avoid sharing spoilers about the season finale after a Russian version of the episode leaked online on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016, one day before it was scheduled to air. The show stars Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

There's a little less mystery about the season finale of the television series "Sherlock" after a Russian version of the episode leaked online.

The show's official Twitter account urged fans to refrain from sharing details of the episode "The Final Problem" before it airs Sunday. Images that appeared to be from it were being shared Saturday on social media.

The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson.

The leak was announced two days after a preview screening of the "Sherlock" fourth season finale at the British Film Institute, where audience members were asked not to give away spoilers.

Producer Sue Vertue appealed to fans, tweeting "Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
