Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 20, 2017

Ed Sheeran opens up about his substance abuse 

Comments
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Ed Sheeran attends the Brit Awards 2013 at the 02 Arena on February 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Ed Sheeran attends the Brit Awards 2013 at the 02 Arena on February 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

The singer revealed on the “Jonathan Ross Show” how the sudden fame he gained affected his life in a negative way.

Ed Sheeran did not clarify what substance he’s been abusing, but says he needs a clear head to work, PEOPLE reports. 

Read the full story on People.com

RELATED: Ed Sheeran hit by car while riding bike, breaks arm

RELATED: What you need to know: Ed Sheeran

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation