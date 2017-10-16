Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 16, 2017

Ed Sheeran hit by car while riding bike, breaks arm

Comments
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Musician Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)
Ilya S. Savenok
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Musician Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Ed Sheeran broke his arm when he was hit by a car while riding his bike through London, The Mirror reported.

The injury could put a halt to his tour.

>> Read more trending news

The musician confirmed his medical treatment via Instagram saying, I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further News. Ed x.”

He was scheduled to start his latest tour in Asia on Oct. 22, The Sun reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation