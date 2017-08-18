Now Playing
Posted: August 18, 2017

Shawn Mendes to headline return of ‘MTV Unplugged’

Shawn Mendes was in concert Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey.
Manny Carabel/WireImage
Shawn Mendes was in concert Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“MTV Unplugged” is returning to television, and Shawn Mendes will be the first singer to appear on the show, Variety reported.

Mendes will appear in the season premiere in a performance shot at Los Angeles’ Theater at Ace Hotel. The show will air on Sept. 8, Variety reported.

Mendes currently holds the No. 1 spot in Top 40 radio with his single, “Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

“MTV Unplugged” ran on the music video station from 1989 to 2009 and featured artists playing acoustic versions of their songs. Past performers included Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Eric Clapton.

Mendes told Variety he was excited to be a part of the show after seeing Pearl Jam’s 1992 session.

“It wasn't so much about the commercial, showman side of it; It was really about the music,” he said.

