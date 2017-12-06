'Shape of Water' leads Critics' Choice nominations with 14

Now Playing
Posted: December 06, 2017

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film
This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War fantasy tale is the leading nominee at the Critics’ Choice Awards. It received 14 nominations, including for best picture, best actress for Sally Hawkins and best director for del Toro. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale "The Shape of Water" is the leading nominee at the Critics' Choice Awards .

It received 14 nominations, including for best picture, best actress for Sally Hawkins and best director for del Toro. "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''Lady Bird" and "The Post" each earned eight nominations, including for best picture.

The leading television nominee is FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan," which focused on the rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. It earned six nominations, while HBO's "Big Little Lies" and FX's "Fargo" series each earned five. Netflix series earned a leading 20 nominations.

The winners will be announced at a Jan. 11 gala that will be televised on The CW Network.

