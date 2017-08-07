By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

This week, former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress Shannen Doherty debuted a new hairdo in an Instagram post and thanked Anh Co Tran, the celebrity hair stylist who made her feel like a “sexy Parisian” after rounds of chemotherapy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

>> Read more trending news

“Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy,” she wrote. “Thank you @anhcotran for the ‘sexy Parisian’ cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it’s nice to feel a bit more like a woman again.”

Doherty’s hair has been growing back in the months since she went into remission, which she announced in April.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she shared in an Instagram post.

When she was first diagnosed, Doherty documented the moment she decided to shave her head with the support from her mother, Rosa, and best friend, Anne Kortright-Shilstat.

Since she went into remission, Doherty seems to have lived every day to the fullest and recently partied with pals and husband Kurt Iswarienko.

“Summer nights with good friends,” she wrote in a post Sunday.

Summer nights with good friends. @lisahale123 @kurtiswarienko A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

On Monday, Doherty shared a photo of a surprise reunion with fellow “Dancing with the Stars” season 10 contestants and pros, including Nicole Scherzinger, Niecy Nash, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Robert Herjavec and Carson Kressley.

“And this… surprise reunion #dwts,” she captioned the photo.