Shakira postpones European tour due to vocal problems

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, Shakira attends the LA Premiere of "Zootopia" in Los Angeles. Shakira is postponing her European tour after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage. Shakira took to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to apologize to her fans, saying she has a “heavy heart” but must stop singing to recover. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press