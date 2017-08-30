Now Playing
Posted: August 30, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan tops Forbes list of highest-paid in Bollywood

This combination photo shows Bollywood actors, from left, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who were named the top earning Bollywood actors by Forbes magazine. All the data, which includes revenue from endorsements, advertising and product lines, is from between June, 2016 to June, 2017, before fees and taxes. (AP Photo/File)
This combination photo shows Bollywood actors, from left, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who were named the top earning Bollywood actors by Forbes magazine. All the data, which includes revenue from endorsements, advertising and product lines, is from between June, 2016 to June, 2017, before fees and taxes. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Forbes magazine says Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood's highest money-maker, earning $38 million in the past year, thanks to movies such as "Raees."

"Sultan" star Salman Khan came in No. 2 on the magazine's ranking of top-earning Bollywood actors and actresses with $37 million. "Dishoom" actor Akshay Kumar was right behind with $35.5 million.

The rest of the top five includes "Dangal" star Aamir Khan and "Mohenjo Daro" actor Hrithik Roshan.

Two women made the Top 10 list. They are Deepika Padukone, who is No. 6, with $11 million, and "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra, at No. 7 with $10 million.

The rankings are based on data that includes revenue from endorsements, advertising and product lines between June 2016 and June 2017 before fees and taxes.

