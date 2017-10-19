Now Playing
Posted: October 19, 2017

Sen. John McCain to visit daughter on 'The View'

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — "The View" is giving new panelist Meghan McCain a birthday present on Monday. It's a visit from her dad.

The daytime talk show said Thursday that it has booked Sen. John McCain as a guest. Meghan McCain, who joined "The View" last week, turns 33 on Monday. The visit is especially poignant since the 81-year-old Arizona senator and 1988 Republican presidential nominee has brain cancer and said doctors have given him a poor prognosis.

He's a newsworthy guest, too, since Sen. McCain has been among the most outspoken Washington Republicans critical of President Donald Trump.

Meghan McCain has been an immediate hit on "The View," with her debut episode ranking as the show's second most-watched episode in seven months.

