Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories

This combination photo shows actress Selma Blair at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 6, 2016, left, and actress Rachel McAdams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange" on Oct. 20, 2016. In a Vanity Fair interview published Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, Blair and McAdams have alleged that writer and director James Toback sexually harassed them. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this July 25, 2013 file photo, James Toback, director/producer/subject of the HBO documentary film 'Seduced and Abandoned,' takes part in a panel discussion during HBO's Summer 2013 TCA panel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have added their names to the growing list of women who have come forward to allege that Toback sexually harassed or assaulted them.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have added their names to the growing list of women who have come forward to allege that writer and director James Toback sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published Thursday, Blair describes meeting Toback in a hotel room to discuss a role. There, she says, he propositioned her and said she couldn't leave until he had release, and threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone.

McAdams says she was 21 when she met Toback for an audition and says Toback told her that he had masturbated to the thought of her and asked if he could see her pubic hair. She says she left the room and was not physically assaulted.

Toback declined to comment on the new allegations to Vanity Fair.