Pam Francis/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Singer Selena Quintanilla Perez inside nightclub (no caps). (Photo by Pam Francis/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

By Arianna Auber, Austin American-Statesman

The late Tejano singer Selena’s brother, Abraham Quintanilla, has ended up on a list that has nothing to do with his music — and, indeed, that people generally don’t want to be included on at all.

>> On Austin360.com: Texas parents dress baby as Tejano star Selena for newborn photo shoot

He is now a fugitive, according to the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, which released its top 10 most wanted roundup yesterday in a Facebook post and included him for contempt of court on non-payment of child support.

>> See the Facebook post here

You could earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest of one of these fugitives. Posted by Nueces County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 31, 2017

The post, which ended up going viral probably because of Quintanilla’s inclusion, notes that you can earn a cash reward through CrimeStoppers Corpus Christi if you are able to provide a tip that leads to any of the fugitives’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-TIPS or 1-800-827-8477.

>> Read more trending news



Quintanilla, better known as A.B., was a member of Selena y Los Dinos before the death of his sister in 1995. He later played with Kumbia Kings, mixing cumbia with pop music. According to Wikipedia, which has already been updated with his status as a wanted man, he has eight children.