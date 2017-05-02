Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

Select list of nominees for 2017 Tony Awards

This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows, Michelle Wilson, left, and Johanna Day during a performance of Lynn Nottage's play, "Sweat," at Studio 54 in New York. The play, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama on April 10, is a likely contender for a Tony Award for best play. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Select nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Groundhog Day The Musical," ''Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

Best Play: "A Doll's House, Part 2," ''Indecent," ''Oslo," ''Sweat.

Best Book of a Musical: "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Groundhog Day The Musical," ''Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Groundhog Day The Musical," ''Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

Best Revival of a Play: "August Wilson's Jitney," ''Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes," ''Present Laughter," ''Six Degrees of Separation."

Best Revival of a Musical: "Falsettos," ''Hello, Dolly!" ''Miss Saigon."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt, "Heisenberg": Chris Cooper, "A Doll's House, Part 2"; Corey Hawkins, "Six Degrees of Separation"; Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"; Jefferson Mays, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett, "The Present"; Jennifer Ehle, "Oslo"; Sally Field, "The Glass Menagerie"; Laura Linney, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"; Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, "Falsettos"; Josh Groban, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"; Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day The Musical"; David Hyde Pierce, "Hello, Dolly!"; Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"; Christine Ebersole, "War Paint"; Patti LuPone, "War Paint"; Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"; Eva Noblezada, "Miss Saigon."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo"; Danny DeVito, "Arthur Miller's The Price"; Nathan Lane, "The Front Page"; Richard Thomas, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"; John Douglas Thompson, "August Wilson's Jitney."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day, "Sweat"; Jayne Houdyshell, "A Doll's House, Part 2"; Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"; Condola Rashad, "A Doll's House, Part 2"; Michelle Wilson, "Sweat."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"; Mike Faist, "Dear Evan Hansen"; Andrew Rannells, "Falsettos"; Lucas Steele, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"; Brandon Uranowitz, "Falsettos."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin, "Hello, Dolly!"; Stephanie J. Block, "Falsettos"; Jenn Colella, "Come From Away"; Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"; Mary Beth Peil, "Anastasia."

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

