Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 13, 2017

See Lady Gaga at Philips Arena

Win Tickets to Lady Gaga, BEFORE you can buy them!

This week, Tad and Melissa have your chance to score a pair of FLOOR tickets to see Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” at Philips Arena on November 28! Tickets on sale Monday, February 20 at LiveNation.com

Dial 404-741-0985 when you hear the cue to call, for you chance to score tickets.

