See Janet Jackson at Philips Arena
Win Janet Jackson tickets, BEFORE you can buy them!
Listen to the B98.5 Morning Show for your chance to score a pair of tickets for Janet Jackson's STATE OF THE WORLD tour on December 17 at Philips Arena… before you can buy them!
The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!
Tickets on sale Friday at 10am
LiveNation.com
