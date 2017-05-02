Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

See Janet Jackson at Philips Arena

Win Janet Jackson tickets, BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen to the B98.5 Morning Show for your chance to score a pair of tickets for Janet Jackson's STATE OF THE WORLD tour on December 17 at Philips Arena… before you can buy them! 

The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!  

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am LiveNation.com

