Second actress steps forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman

FILE- In this May 21, 2017 photo, actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film "The Meyerowitz Stories" at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. A second actress has come forward to accuse Hoffman of allegations of sexual harassment. Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway, says the Oscar-winner would grope her nightly, demand foot rubs and once pulled her slip over her head to expose her breasts in front of the crew. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press