Posted: July 26, 2017

Sean Spicer could be joining ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ report says

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

NEW YORK —

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was seen in Manhattan Wednesday, and according to Page Six, the reason for his visit may be negotiations for “Dancing with the Stars.”

They report that sources saw Spicer leaving meetings with NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News, apparently shopping his contacts, knowledge and know-how after abruptly departing the Trump administration last week. Spicer, apparently, is a big ratings draw, not to mention being a prominent and recognizable face from the administration.

A source that Page Six calls a TV insider said Spicer’s move to “Dancing with the Stars” “has legs,” adding that DWTS reached out to him to inquire about it.

Page Six said Spicer said, “I have no comment” when asked about the report. An ABC network representative said, “We don’t comment on casting.”

Spicer wouldn’t be the first Republican to appear on the show. Former Texas governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry competed on season 23 of DWTS after losing the presidential nomination.

