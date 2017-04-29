Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby girl

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, singer Ciara, center left, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sit courtside during a NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards in New York. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are now parents to a baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Friday night while the NFL draft was taking place. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The Associated Press