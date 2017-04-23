Now Playing
Posted: April 23, 2017

Scott Baio offers condolences after co-star Erin Moran's death

Happy Days Actress Erin Moran Found Dead

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Scott Baio will miss Erin Moran.

On Sunday, Baio shared his condolences after hearing about the sudden death of “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Erin Moran.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote on Facebook.

Baio shared the same message on Twitter adding, “My sincere condolences. #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily.”

Moran died Saturday night after she was found unresponsive. She was 56 years old. The cause of death has not been released.

