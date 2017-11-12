Now Playing
Posted: November 12, 2017

Schwarzenegger calls on climate activists to change methods

Film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, front, arrives at the COP23 UN climate conference in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Schwarzenegger is attending a COP23 Presidency event on health and climate called 'Health Actions for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement'. (AP Photo/Dorothee Thiesing)
The Associated Press

BONN, Germany —

Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

He said: "It's time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution."

Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for "missing the point" with its messaging on global warming.

He said: "People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising."

Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like "so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma," is a better approach.

