Ex-DJ says $1 payment to Taylor Swift sent by mail last week

This image provided by Time magazine, shows the cover of the magazine's Person of the Year edition as "The Silence Breakers," those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment. The magazine's cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler and others who say they have been harassed. (Time Magazine via AP)
The Associated Press
DENVER
—
A former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift for groping her at a photo op says he mailed her a Sacagawea coin last week.
David Mueller provided a letter to The Associated Press showing the payment was sent Nov. 28. Mueller previously told the AP he intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.
Swift was among the "Silence Breakers" named as Time magazine's person of the year. In a story published Wednesday, she said she hadn't received the dollar.
Mueller had sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and sought up to $3 million. A federal jury in Denver ruled for Swift.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself