Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 26, 2017

'Saturday Night Live' adds 3 new cast members for season 43

Comments
This July 9, 2017 photo provided by Zeb Wells shows new cast member, Heidi Gardner, in Los Angeles.
This July 9, 2017 photo provided by Zeb Wells shows new cast member, Heidi Gardner, in Los Angeles. "Saturday Night Live" is adding three new cast members for its new season. NBC said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, that the trio will join the show when it returns Saturday for its 43rd season. The newcomers are Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, Luke Null of Cincinnati and Chris Redd of St. Louis. (Zeb Wells via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"Saturday Night Live" is adding three new cast members for its new season.

NBC said Tuesday that the trio will join the show when it returns Saturday for its 43rd season.

The newcomers are Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, Luke Null of Cincinnati and Chris Redd of St. Louis.

Gardner is the voice of Cooch in Crackle's "SuperMansion" and is in the 2018 Melissa McCarthy movie "Life of the Party."

Luke Null is a Chicago-based musical comedian and performs at iO Chicago, an improvisation theater and training center.

Redd is a comedian and rapper whose credits include the 2016 film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and the Netflix comedy series "Disjointed."

The newcomers are stepping in after the departures of "SNL" players Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation