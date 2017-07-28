Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2017

Sarah Silverman's show asks divided US to give love a chance

Star/executive producer Sarah Silverman participates in the
Star/executive producer Sarah Silverman participates in the "I Love You, America" panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Executive producers Amy Zvi, from left, and Adam McKay, star/executive producer Sarah Silverman and executive producer/showrunner Gavin Purcell participate in the 'I Love You, America' panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Sarah Silverman is out to show that Americans can bridge their deep differences.

But the comedian is as eager to make people laugh as to encourage them to see what they have in common.

Speaking to a TV critics' meeting Thursday, Silverman said that's the goal for her fall Hulu series, "I Love You, America."

Silverman said the show is intended to be the opposite of an echo chamber, instead making connections with what she called "unlike-minded people."

The show is intended to be smart and moving, but also silly and "aggressively dumb," Silverman said, calling that her favorite kind of comedy.

