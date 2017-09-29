Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker says there won't be a "Sex and the City 3."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A third installment in the “Sex and the City” movie franchise won’t be happening.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO TV series and movies, told “Extra” at New York City Ballet Gala on Thursday that the project will not be going forward.

Daily Mail TV reported on Thursday that the project has been shelved by Warner Bros., the studio behind the franchise, because of past “Sex and the City” co star Kim Cattrall’s demands. The studio hasn’t responded to the report, but on Friday, Cattrall said on Twitter her only demand was that she didn’t want to do a third movie.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

“It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Parker told Extra. “

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The hit series centered on four women -- Parker’s character Carrie; Cartrall’s character, Samantha; Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis; and Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon -- and their ups and downs dating in the city of New York.

