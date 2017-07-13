Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa’s latest photos draw more speculation about his appearance

Sammy Sosa in 2003 (L) and 2016. The former MLB player's skin appears to be lighter in a 2017 interview.
Mark Mainz/Getty Images, Romain Maurice/Getty Images for InList)
Sammy Sosa in 2003 (L) and 2016. The former MLB player's skin appears to be lighter in a 2017 interview.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

Sammy Sosa’s skin is once again the topic of conversation.

Four months after Sosa’s interview with ESPN Deportes, a photo posted of the former MLB player shows his skin appears less pink and more fair.

According to Business Insider, radio personality Franklin Mirabal of salsa station Caliente 104.1 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was traveling with Sosa in London and posted some photos of the slugger on Twitter.

Just as they did in July, some Twitter users speculated about Sosa’s appearance after Mirabal’s November posts.

Sosa hasn’t spoken out about his appearance in recent years, but the former baseball player once had darker skin and looked more African-American in color.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa said in a 2009 interview with Univision’s “Primer Impacto.” “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften (my skin), but has bleached me some.”

“I’m not trying to be Michael Jackson,” he said that same year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

