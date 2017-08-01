Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 01, 2017

Sam Shepard talks writing process in 'California Typewriter'

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo, actor-writer Sam Shepard poses for a portrait in New York. A new documentary “California Typewriter” captures the lauded playwright happy and in his element: writing. Shepard died of complications from ALS, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Kentucky. He was 73. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo, actor-writer Sam Shepard poses for a portrait in New York. A new documentary “California Typewriter” captures the lauded playwright happy and in his element: writing. Shepard died of complications from ALS, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Kentucky. He was 73. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Sam Shepard is gone, but a new documentary "California Typewriter " captures the lauded playwright happy and in his element at work.

In a clip released Tuesday by Gravitas Ventures, Shepard, who died Thursday at age 73, says he never got along with the computer screen and disliked how removed it is from the tactile experience of writing.

Looking relaxed and content in front of his typewriter in 2012 when his segment was filmed, Shepard also describes how he believes that aloneness is a necessity to produce good writing. Shepard won a Pulitzer Prize for his play "Buried Child" in 1979.

"California Typewriter" also features typewriter enthusiasts Tom Hanks and David McCullough.

The film hits theaters on Aug. 18 in New York and Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

It is one of Shepard's last big screen projects. The thriller "Never Here" is expected to be released later this year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation