Sam Shepard, playwright and actor, dies at 73
Clayton Chase
Actor Sam Shepard attends The 10th Anniversary LG Music Lodge At Sundance With Elio Motors And Tervis on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Clayton Chase/Getty Images for LG Music Lodge)
By
Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sam Shepard, a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role as Chuck Yeager in 1983 film "The Right Stuff," died Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 73.
>> Read more trending news
BroadwayWorld.com reported Monday that Shepard died at his home in Kentucky, surrounded by his children and sisters. He had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles.
A family spokesperson
confirmed his passing to The New York Times.
Shepard, who
New York magazine called “the greatest American playwright of his generation,” authored more than 40 plays. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play, “Buried Child.”
