Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 13, 2017

Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith to make joint appearance Dec. 4.

Comments
FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, author Salman Rushdie poses for photographers at a signing for his new book 'Home', in London. Rushdie and Patti Smith will make a joint appearance Dec. 4 for the 5th annual Chairman’s Evening of the MacDowell Colony. MacDowell, based in New Hampshire and one of the country’s oldest arts colonies, told The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 13 that the event will take place at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, author Salman Rushdie poses for photographers at a signing for his new book 'Home', in London. Rushdie and Patti Smith will make a joint appearance Dec. 4 for the 5th annual Chairman’s Evening of the MacDowell Colony. MacDowell, based in New Hampshire and one of the country’s oldest arts colonies, told The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 13 that the event will take place at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Salman Rushdie and Patti Smith should have a lot to talk about.

Rushdie, the Booker Prize winning novelist, and Smith, the award winning musician-poet-memoirist, will make a joint appearance Dec. 4 for the 5th annual Chairman's Evening of the MacDowell Colony.

MacDowell, based in New Hampshire and one of the country's oldest arts colonies, told The Associated Press on Friday that the event will take place at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan.

MacDowell chairman Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, will serve as moderator. Rushdie, who has collaborated on songs with Bono of U2, said in a statement that he looked forward to discussing "life, art and rock 'n' roll" with Smith.

Previous MacDowell gatherings have paired Martin Scorsese with Lin -Manuel Miranda and Stephen Sondheim with Paul Simon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation