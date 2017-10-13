Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith to make joint appearance Dec. 4.

FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, author Salman Rushdie poses for photographers at a signing for his new book 'Home', in London. Rushdie and Patti Smith will make a joint appearance Dec. 4 for the 5th annual Chairman’s Evening of the MacDowell Colony. MacDowell, based in New Hampshire and one of the country’s oldest arts colonies, told The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 13 that the event will take place at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press