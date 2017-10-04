Sales pick up for Bill O'Reilly's 'Killing England'

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. O’Reilly’s “Killing England” had increased sales in its second week, an unusual feat for a high profile release. His first “Killing” work since being forced out of Fox News last spring amid numerous allegations of sexual assault sold 71,000 copies, compared to 65,000 the week before. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press