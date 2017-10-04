Now Playing
Posted: October 04, 2017

Sales pick up for Bill O'Reilly's 'Killing England'

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. O’Reilly’s “Killing England” had increased sales in its second week, an unusual feat for a high profile release. His first “Killing” work since being forced out of Fox News last spring amid numerous allegations of sexual assault sold 71,000 copies, compared to 65,000 the week before. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK —

After a slow start, at least for Bill O'Reilly, his new book is gaining momentum.

O'Reilly's "Killing England" had increased sales in its second week, an unusual feat for a high-profile release. His first "Killing" work since being forced out of Fox News last spring amid numerous allegations of sexual assault sold 71,000 copies, compared with 65,000 the week before. According to NBD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of retail sales, it was last week's top nonfiction seller.

Pre-sales for "Killing England" were well below those for last year's "Killing the Rising Sun." But his new book was helped by a surprise appearance on Fox, where he was interviewed by Sean Hannity, and has been in the top 10 on Amazon.com since its Sept. 19 release.

