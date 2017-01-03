Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast

Ryan Gosling accepts the Vanguard award for
Ryan Gosling accepts the Vanguard award for "La La Land" at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast
Ryan Gosling arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast
FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 'La La Land' star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. —

Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an "inspiration" to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical "La La Land."

Gosling thanked Reynolds "for her wonderful career of work" while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night. Gosling says the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical "Singin' in the Rain" every day for inspiration. Gosling calls Reynolds "a truly unparalleled talent."

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

