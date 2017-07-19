Rosie O'Donnell draws criticism over online anti-Trump game

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, prior the president's address to a joint session of Congress. Conservative blogs are criticizing O'Donnell after she tweeted a link to an online game July 15, 2017, where players can lead President Donald Trump off a cliff. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

The Associated Press