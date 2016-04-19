Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 12, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell calls for martial law ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Comments
Donald Trump - Five Things You Didn't Know

Related

View Larger
Rosie O’Donnell calls for martial law ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Rosie O'Donnell attends The Actors Fund 2016 Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on April 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell continues her Twitter crusade to stop President-elect Donald Trump from ever taking the oath of office. O’Donnell and Trump’s decades-long feud is known across the country.

>> Read more trending stories

Over the years, the two have had countless public spats; Trump went so far as to criticize O’Donnell during the first presidential debate of the 2016 election season. O’Donnell has devoted almost her entire social media presence to ripping into Trump.

On Wednesday, she called for martial law to be invoked.

"I fully support imposing martial law – delaying the inauguration – until Trump is "cleared" of all charges," O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

"Delay the day – do not swear him in until it is investigated – for the love of god america – we must stop the inaugruation (sic)."

In a particularly active stream of Twitter messages, O’Donnell also referred to the president-elect as "mentally ill" and a liar, and called on him to release his much talked about tax returns.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation