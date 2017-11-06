Rose McGowan memoir 'Brave' coming in late January

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. McGowan’s publisher has set a January release for her memoir “Brave,” a month ahead of its original on-sale date. The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan's publisher has set a January release for her memoir "Brave," a month ahead of its original on-sale date.

The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. She began working on the book well before last month's revelations about Weinstein and before dozens of women accused him of rape or harassment. HarperOne announced Monday that it will publish "Brave" on Jan. 28 instead of the original planned release of Feb. 28.

McGowan's acting credits include "Scream" and the TV series "Charmed." McGowan said in a statement her book will take on Hollywood, "the biggest cult of it," and how she fought her way out of it.