Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 06, 2017

Rose McGowan memoir 'Brave' coming in late January

Comments
FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. McGowan’s publisher has set a January release for her memoir “Brave,” a month ahead of its original on-sale date. The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. McGowan’s publisher has set a January release for her memoir “Brave,” a month ahead of its original on-sale date. The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan's publisher has set a January release for her memoir "Brave," a month ahead of its original on-sale date.

The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. She began working on the book well before last month's revelations about Weinstein and before dozens of women accused him of rape or harassment. HarperOne announced Monday that it will publish "Brave" on Jan. 28 instead of the original planned release of Feb. 28.

McGowan's acting credits include "Scream" and the TV series "Charmed." McGowan said in a statement her book will take on Hollywood, "the biggest cult of it," and how she fought her way out of it.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation