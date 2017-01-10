Now Playing
January 10, 2017

Ronda Rousey ends silence with 'rock bottom' Instagram post

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda Nunes forced a stoppage in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. Rousey broke her silence since the fight by posting a quote about rebuilding from "rock bottom" on Instagram Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Associated Press

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn't talk to reporters afterward.

On Monday, Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram , "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

Rousey's Dec. 30 matchup with Nunes was her first fight since losing the UFC women's bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.

