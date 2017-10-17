Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

Roman Polanski in Poland for documentary on his early life

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 photo, director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. A film company said Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski is in Poland to appear in a documentary about his early life. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland —

A Polish film company says director Roman Polanski has traveled to Poland to appear in a documentary about his early life during the Holocaust.

The KRK Film company said Tuesday that Polanski was in Krakow to see the site of the former ghetto where he was held as a child by the German Nazis.

The 84-year-old director also visited the village of Wysoka, where he after fleeing Krakow. New York photographer Ryszard Horowitz, a friend of Polanski's since they met as boys in the ghetto, accompanied him.

It was Polanski's first visit to Poland since the country's Supreme Court refused to extradite him to the United States to be sentenced in a 1977 unlawful sex case involving a 13-year-old victim.

Since he fled the U.S., Polanski mostly has lived in Paris.

