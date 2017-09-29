Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 29, 2017

Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner

Comments
Keith Richards, center, performed on stage with the Rolling Stones on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.
Jordi Vidal/Redferns
Keith Richards, center, performed on stage with the Rolling Stones on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards used social media to write a clever tribute to Hugh Hefner, neatly encapsulating the life and philosophy of the “Playboy” founder who died Wednesday at age 91. 

>> Read more trending news

“Hugh Hefner. His heart was in the right place. And so was the rest of him,” Richards wrote on Twitter, posting a photograph of that handwritten phrase on Twitter. 

>> ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Rock ’n’ roll fans were quick to appreciate Richards’ wit.

>> Photos: Hugh Hefner through the years

“That is old school! Tweeting by handwritten note, nice!” one fan wrote.

“I love it. Written on the back of ‘Hotel Information Sheet’ … this could only be more rock ’n’ roll if it was written on used toilet paper,” tweeted another. 

“Well it’s another goodbye to another good friend,” Richards sang in the 1978 song, “Before They Make Me Run.” That rare solo vocal by Richards is a fitting sendoff for Hefner, especially since it is from the “Some Girls” album.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation