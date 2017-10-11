Roger Daltrey working on memoir, scheduled for next August

FILE - In this April 25, 2015 file photo, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend perform with The Who at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, in New Orleans. Daltrey has a book deal with Blink Publishing in the UK and Henry Holt and Company in the United States. The memoir, announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, is currently untitled and scheduled to come out next August. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press