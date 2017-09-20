Now Playing
Posted: September 20, 2017

Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Rodney Crowell speaks at The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues. In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, he said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, "my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Grammy-winning country singer songwriter and producer Rodney Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues.

In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Crowell said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, "my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state."

Crowell, 67, was slated to perform at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13, where he also won an award for song of the year, but he did not attend.

The Texas-born artist rose to prominence with his 1998 album "Diamonds and Dirt," which yielded five No. 1 country songs including the Grammy-winning, "After All This Time."

