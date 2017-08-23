Rod Stewart to perform remotely on MTV Video Music Awards

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, Rod Stewart performs in Camden, N.J. MTV announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, that Stewart will perform his 1978 hit song, "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," with pop band DNCE on Sunday. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Rod Stewart will perform a reworked version of his hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" remotely from Las Vegas at the MTV Video Music Awards, to be held in California.

MTV announced Wednesday that Stewart will perform the 1978 song with pop band DNCE on Sunday. The network said Demi Lovato will also perform remotely from Vegas.

The 2017 VMAs will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and host Katy Perry.

On Tuesday, MTV announced an additional award — song of summer. Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" earned a nomination in the late-added category, but the record-breaking video wasn't included in other VMA categories because it hasn't been played on MTV or MTV2.