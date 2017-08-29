Now Playing
Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 29, 2017

Rockwell painting owned by Debbie Reynolds to be auctioned

This undated photo provided by Profiles in History shows a Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin owned by Debbie Reynolds, which will be among the items offered at an auction of the actress’ possessions in October 2017. The painting, which shows Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence, has been on loan to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., since December 2015. (Profiles in History via AP)
This undated photo provided by Profiles in History shows a Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin owned by Debbie Reynolds, which will be among the items offered at an auction of the actress' possessions in October 2017. The painting, which shows Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence, has been on loan to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., since December 2015. (Profiles in History via AP)

Rockwell painting owned by Debbie Reynolds to be auctioned
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2011, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York. The auction house Profiles in History said it will sell a 1926 Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence that belonged to Reynolds at an auction of the actress’ possessions scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8, 2017.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

A Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin owned by Debbie Reynolds will be among the items offered at an auction of the actress' possessions in October.

Profiles in History says the painting featured on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post in 1926 will be among 1,500 items that belonged to Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher that will go on sale on Oct. 7 and 8. The painting, which shows Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence, has been on loan to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, since December 2015.

The auction house says the piece of art is expected to fetch more than $2 million.

The work was created for a Saturday Evening Post issue celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

