Rockwell painting owned by Debbie Reynolds to be auctioned

This undated photo provided by Profiles in History shows a Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin owned by Debbie Reynolds, which will be among the items offered at an auction of the actress’ possessions in October 2017. The painting, which shows Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence, has been on loan to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., since December 2015. (Profiles in History via AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2011, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York. The auction house Profiles in History said it will sell a 1926 Norman Rockwell painting of Benjamin Franklin signing the Declaration of Independence that belonged to Reynolds at an auction of the actress' possessions scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8, 2017.

