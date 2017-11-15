Rock singer Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Melissa Etheridge arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota. An attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Grammy-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota.

KMOT-TV reports an attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation.

Etheridge was arrested in August when investigators found marijuana on her tour bus as it crossed from Canada into the U.S. Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor, has said she believes in the medicinal applications of cannabis.

Etheridge's attorney, Thomas Dickson, says the musician has a legal permit allowing her to use medical marijuana in California. If Etheridge meets conditions of the proposed order over the next six months, the charge will be dismissed.

