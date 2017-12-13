Now Playing
Posted: December 13, 2017

Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, members of Bon Jovi from left, Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in New York. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, members of Bon Jovi from left, Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in New York. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
FILE - In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. Simone will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The jazzy and soulful Simone, who died in 2003, was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement and influenced the likes of Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin.
Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
FILE- In this Nov. 21, 1957, file photo, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, guitar-playing American gospel singer, gives an inpromptu performance in a lounge at London Airport, following her arrival from New York. Tharpe, who died in 1973, will be inducted with the “Award for Early Influence' to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
FILE - In this March 5, 2005 file photo, Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler performs at a concert in Bombay, India. English rockers Dire Straits will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2009, file photo, guitarist Justin Hayward, left, and bassist John Lodge of The Moody Blues perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Moody Blues will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Singer Nina Simone and New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi lead the 2018 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which includes four first-time nominees.

The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe also are part of the 2018 class, which will be inducted on April 14.

The six inductees were chosen from a group of 19 nominees, including Radiohead, who were expected to enter in the Rock Hall in their first year of eligibility, but didn't make it.

Each year, five to seven acts usually make it into the Rock Hall following a vote by 1,000 industry experts. Fans also are able to vote.

Inductees had to have released their first recording no later than 1992 to be eligible.

