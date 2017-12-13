Rock Hall 2018 class: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, members of Bon Jovi from left, Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in New York. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. Simone will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The jazzy and soulful Simone, who died in 2003, was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement and influenced the likes of Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin.

FILE- In this Nov. 21, 1957, file photo, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, guitar-playing American gospel singer, gives an inpromptu performance in a lounge at London Airport, following her arrival from New York. Tharpe, who died in 1973, will be inducted with the "Award for Early Influence' to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FILE - In this March 5, 2005 file photo, Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler performs at a concert in Bombay, India. English rockers Dire Straits will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2009, file photo, guitarist Justin Hayward, left, and bassist John Lodge of The Moody Blues perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Moody Blues will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.